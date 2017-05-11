Bay View House
A 2-story beach house consisting of two distinct volumes. The volumes of the house are defined on plan by being offset, one further south than the other, creating an entry court at the front and a private sheltered deck facing the bay. The offset also helped to preserve the maximum number of trees in the front yard. The trees provide shade and privacy for the house. The exterior deck provides areas for outdoor dining, sunbathing, and include a jacuzzi and a large pool, the interior of the pool is grey, creating a strong visual link between the pool and the bay, reflecting light more dramatically than lighter pool finishes. The main living spaces all open onto the deck via large glass sliding doors providing panoramic views of the often spectacular sunsets. Maximizing bay views from all of the living spaces and master suite was the main focus of the design.
Double height living room with floating stair and fire place
Double height living room
Living room with view of pool and bay
Front Yard
Backyard Deck
Living room with master bedroom bridge
Living - dining room with bay view
Kitchen
Kitchen and entrance door
Guest bedroom and bathroom
Guest bathroom
Second guest bedroom
Guest bathroom
Deck view on a cloudy day
Master bedroom with bay view
Master bedroom with bay view
Master bathroom
Master bathroom
Master bathroom with living room bridge
View of double height living room
Credits
- Bill Katen