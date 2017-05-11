A 2-story beach house consisting of two distinct volumes. The volumes of the house are defined on plan by being offset, one further south than the other, creating an entry court at the front and a private sheltered deck facing the bay. The offset also helped to preserve the maximum number of trees in the front yard. The trees provide shade and privacy for the house. The exterior deck provides areas for outdoor dining, sunbathing, and include a jacuzzi and a large pool, the interior of the pool is grey, creating a strong visual link between the pool and the bay, reflecting light more dramatically than lighter pool finishes. The main living spaces all open onto the deck via large glass sliding doors providing panoramic views of the often spectacular sunsets. Maximizing bay views from all of the living spaces and master suite was the main focus of the design.