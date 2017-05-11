Bay View House

By DAS Studio
Bay View House
A 2-story beach house consisting of two distinct volumes. The volumes of the house are defined on plan by being offset, one further south than the other, creating an entry court at the front and a private sheltered deck facing the bay. The offset also helped to preserve the maximum number of trees in the front yard. The trees provide shade and privacy for the house. The exterior deck provides areas for outdoor dining, sunbathing, and include a jacuzzi and a large pool, the interior of the pool is grey, creating a strong visual link between the pool and the bay, reflecting light more dramatically than lighter pool finishes. The main living spaces all open onto the deck via large glass sliding doors providing panoramic views of the often spectacular sunsets. Maximizing bay views from all of the living spaces and master suite was the main focus of the design.

Double height living room with floating stair and fire place

Double height living room

Living room with view of pool and bay

Front Yard

Backyard Deck

Living room with master bedroom bridge

Living - dining room with bay view

Kitchen

Kitchen and entrance door

Guest bedroom and bathroom

Guest bathroom

Second guest bedroom

Guest bathroom

Deck view on a cloudy day

Master bedroom with bay view

Master bathroom

Master bathroom

Master bathroom with living room bridge

View of double height living room

Credits

Posted By
DAS Studio
@DASstudio
Architect
Interior Design
Builder
  • Bill Katen
Photographer

Overview

Location
  • Fire Island, New York
    • Bedrooms
  • 4
    • Full Baths
  • 4
    • Partial Baths
  • 1
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Scandanavian
    • Year
  • 2016

    • Press

    Publications
  • daily news