Barking Dog Ranch

By kitHAUS
Barking Dog Ranch
This central coast oasis serves as an off-grid getaway and much needed weekend retreat. It may be a second home for Los Angeles-based kitHAUS owner, Tom Sandonato and his wife, Kathy Prost, but to them, and many others, there is nothing "second" about it. The modern barn, complete with 14 foot ceilings, floor to ceiling glass sliding doors, full bath, and kitchen with a view, acts as the main living space for the couple and their guests. Also on the property are three kitHAUS prefab units, thoughtfully placed so as to offer stunning views from every vantage point. But the heart of Barking Dog Ranch goes beyond the picturesque views and beautifully crafted structures. It lies in the unplugged, communal living, the morning chats and the family style dinners that make friends feel like family and make it oh so hard to go.

Main barn exterior shot

Main barn exterior shot

Main barn and deck (and barking dog)

Main barn and deck (and barking dog)

kitHAUS k3 prefab

kitHAUS k3 prefab

kitHAUS k4 prefab

kitHAUS k4 prefab

Kitchen with a view

Kitchen with a view

Photo 6 of Barking Dog Ranch modern homeView Photos
Interior barn shot

Interior barn shot

kitHAUS k-lite prefab

kitHAUS k-lite prefab

View from inside main barn

View from inside main barn

Photo 10 of Barking Dog Ranch modern homeView Photos
Barn in morning fog

Barn in morning fog

kitHAUS k4 and k3 prefab units

kitHAUS k4 and k3 prefab units

Back of kitHAUS k4 prefab

Back of kitHAUS k4 prefab

View from inside the main barn

View from inside the main barn

kitHAUS k3 and k4 prefab units

kitHAUS k3 and k4 prefab units

Interior of kitHAUS k4 prefab

Interior of kitHAUS k4 prefab

kitHAUS k4 exterior shot

kitHAUS k4 exterior shot

Main barn and side deck with fire pit

Main barn and side deck with fire pit

Interior of main barn

Interior of main barn

Credits

Posted By
kitHAUS
@kitHAUS_1
Architect
Builder
Bedrooms
  • 4
    • Full Baths
  • 3
    • Partial Baths
  • 1
    • Structure
  • House (Multi Residence)