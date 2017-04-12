This central coast oasis serves as an off-grid getaway and much needed weekend retreat. It may be a second home for Los Angeles-based kitHAUS owner, Tom Sandonato and his wife, Kathy Prost, but to them, and many others, there is nothing "second" about it. The modern barn, complete with 14 foot ceilings, floor to ceiling glass sliding doors, full bath, and kitchen with a view, acts as the main living space for the couple and their guests. Also on the property are three kitHAUS prefab units, thoughtfully placed so as to offer stunning views from every vantage point. But the heart of Barking Dog Ranch goes beyond the picturesque views and beautifully crafted structures. It lies in the unplugged, communal living, the morning chats and the family style dinners that make friends feel like family and make it oh so hard to go.