Backlight Apartment is a minimalist apartment located in Taipei, Taiwan, designed by two books design. The project is a very common type of apartment in Taiwan, the client wanted a solution for the darkness within the interior space, and to provide enough storage for the kid’s toys, picture books, and camping equipment. The architects used a smaller partition for the wall in order to distinguish the space and make it more spacious. The walls were outlined with storage cabinets in order to maximize the space without blocking natural light.