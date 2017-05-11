bAAn

By Anonym
bAAn
View Photos

The new house for an extended family is located on the same property as the owner's old home. The two residences stand in a parallel orientation and are separated by a swimming pool, which exists as a part of the original residential program. This communal area also connects, and at the same time contributes, to the visual divide between the two residences. It lessons the congestion of the program and allows for the family members to see and interact with each other. Surrounded by the green of the trees and garden, the space embraces the succulence from all directions expect for the west- facing wall. The allocation of restrooms and storage rooms that help to filter the afternoon heat and intentional. Exposed concrete was brought in to reflect the owners/ taste and preference for sleekness and simplicity. Black aluminum panels wrap the exterior wall to maximize the privacy while natural light and wind are still allowed to make their presence within the house.

Anonym uploaded bAAn through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Modern home with Doors, Swing Door Type, Metal, Exterior, and Wood. facade of the house Photo of bAAnView Photos

facade of the house

Modern home with Exterior, Concrete Siding Material, House Building Type, and Wood Siding Material. combines wood, concrete and metal Photo 2 of bAAnView Photos

combines wood, concrete and metal

Modern home with Outdoor, Walkways, Garden, Small Pools, Tubs, Shower, Grass, Small Patio, Porch, Deck, Shrubs, Landscape Lighting, Front Yard, Large Patio, Porch, Deck, Trees, Concrete Patio, Porch, Deck, Wood Patio, Porch, Deck, Concrete Pools, Tubs, Shower, Gardens, and Metal Patio, Porch, Deck. foyer Photo 3 of bAAnView Photos

foyer

Modern home with Living Room, Floor Lighting, Bench, Wall Lighting, Table Lighting, Bookcase, Ceiling Lighting, Chair, Sofa, and Ceramic Tile Floor. living area Photo 4 of bAAnView Photos

living area

Modern home with Dining Room, Table Lighting, Ceiling Lighting, Chair, Stools, Bar, Table, Ceramic Tile Floor, Pendant Lighting, and Bench. dining area Photo 5 of bAAnView Photos

dining area

Modern home with Hallway and Ceramic Tile Floor. walkway Photo 6 of bAAnView Photos

walkway

Modern home with Bedroom, Ceiling Lighting, Bed, Chair, Medium Hardwood Floor, Night Stands, Table Lighting, Rug Floor, and Shelves. Recessed lighting is strategically placed along the edges of this expansive, minimalist bedroom in Thailand. For master bedroom ceiling lighting ideas where a clean look is desired, recessed lighting makes a great option. Photo 7 of bAAnView Photos

Recessed lighting is strategically placed along the edges of this expansive, minimalist bedroom in Thailand. For master bedroom ceiling lighting ideas where a clean look is desired, recessed lighting makes a great option.

Modern home with Windows, Wood, Metal, and Sliding Window Type. pool Photo 8 of bAAnView Photos

pool

Modern home with Outdoor, Large Pools, Tubs, Shower, Swimming Pools, Tubs, Shower, Small Pools, Tubs, Shower, Wood Patio, Porch, Deck, Horizontal Fences, Wall, and Landscape Lighting. pool Photo 9 of bAAnView Photos

pool

Modern home with Living Room, Ceramic Tile Floor, Sofa, Bench, Chair, Ceiling Lighting, Recessed Lighting, and Table Lighting. living area Photo 10 of bAAnView Photos

living area

Modern home with Ceiling Lighting and Ceramic Tile Floor. bathroom Photo 11 of bAAnView Photos

bathroom

Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Wood Siding Material, and Concrete Siding Material. facade materials Photo 12 of bAAnView Photos

facade materials

Modern home with Exterior, Wood Siding Material, House Building Type, and Concrete Siding Material. main road Photo 13 of bAAnView Photos

main road

Credits

Posted By
Anonym
@phongphatuesangkhomset
Architect
Interior Design
Landscape Design
Photographer
  • Chaovarith Poonphol

Overview

Location
  • Bangkok, Thailand