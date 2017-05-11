Brentwood

Brentwood
R E N N O V A T I O N: Modern European Charm - Meets Midwestern Comfort.

F E A T U R I N G: Modern lines layered upon classic applications - done with an allegiance to quality.

Modern home with Kitchen, Engineered Quartz Counter, White Cabinet, Wood Cabinet, Light Hardwood Floor, Medium Hardwood Floor, Stone Slab Backsplashe, Ceiling Lighting, Floor Lighting, Pendant Lighting, Recessed Lighting, Accent Lighting, Refrigerator, Wall Oven, Wine Cooler, Cooktops, and Undermount Sink. K I T C H E N [2] to N O O K

K I T C H E N [2] to N O O K

Modern home with Dining Room, Recessed Lighting, Light Hardwood Floor, and Medium Hardwood Floor. art: jami milne

art: jami milne

Peek1: jami milne

Peek1: jami milne

Modern home with Kitchen, Engineered Quartz Counter, White Cabinet, Laminate Cabinet, Wood Cabinet, Medium Hardwood Floor, Light Hardwood Floor, Wall Oven, Stone Slab Backsplashe, Ceiling Lighting, Accent Lighting, Recessed Lighting, Microwave, and Undermount Sink. N O O K to K I T C H E N [2]

N O O K to K I T C H E N [2]

Modern home with Bath Room, Engineered Quartz Counter, Concrete Floor, Vessel Sink, Open Shower, Ceiling Lighting, Accent Lighting, Porcelain Tile Wall, Enclosed Shower, and One Piece Toilet. M A S T E R B A T H steel shower + mirror frame. concrete floor tiles

M A S T E R B A T H
steel shower + mirror frame.
concrete floor tiles

Modern home with Staircase, Wood Tread, and Wood Railing. Custom milled flooring & newel post.

Custom milled flooring & newel post.

Modern home with Kitchen, Engineered Quartz Counter, White Cabinet, Wood Cabinet, Medium Hardwood Floor, Light Hardwood Floor, Laminate Cabinet, Stone Slab Backsplashe, Ceiling Lighting, Floor Lighting, Accent Lighting, Recessed Lighting, and Undermount Sink. K I T C H E N to L I V I N G

K I T C H E N to L I V I N G

Modern home with Kitchen, Engineered Quartz Counter, White Cabinet, Medium Hardwood Floor, Light Hardwood Floor, Stone Slab Backsplashe, Ceiling Lighting, Floor Lighting, Recessed Lighting, Accent Lighting, Cooktops, and Undermount Sink. K I T C H E N

K I T C H E N

Photo 9 of Brentwood modern home
M A S T E R B A T H [glimpse]

M A S T E R B A T H [glimpse]

Mooi

Mooi

M O O D B O A R D suggestive furnish/finish for a calm, clutter free kid's room

M O O D B O A R D
suggestive furnish/finish for a calm, clutter free kid's room

H A L L B A T H

H A L L B A T H

M A S T E R C L O S E T

M A S T E R C L O S E T

E N T R Y art: jami milne

E N T R Y
art: jami milne

E N T R Y to K I T C H E N

E N T R Y to K I T C H E N

K I T C H E N island 2

K I T C H E N
island 2

Photo 18 of Brentwood modern home
P R O F I L E concealed dishwasher + refrigerator

P R O F I L E
concealed dishwasher + refrigerator

L I V I N G art: jami milne

L I V I N G
art: jami milne

Credits

Posted By
Interior Design
  • natty BLANC
Builder
  • Lantz Elite C&C Inc.
Photographer
  • jami milne

Overview

Location
  • Des Moines, Iowa
    • Bedrooms
  • 5
    • Full Baths
  • 4
    • Partial Baths
  • 1
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Smart Home Tech
  • Nest