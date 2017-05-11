Auburn Addition and Remodel
Built in the late 1970s, the Auburn house is reminiscent of the California Modern homes built in the mid-century. Located in an established neighborhood of mixed residential typologies, the house greets the neighborhood on the north street side and opens to a southern back yard perched above the North Fork of the American River canyon. The owners, who both work from home, asked us to develop a master plan for the property that included additional space for private offices, a guest bedroom, a workshop, and a future pool. Also desired was an extensive remodel of the existing house that update the home and improve energy efficiency.
The two-story addition to the home is tucked into a narrow buildable slice of the parcel on the eastern end of the home. It optimizes the existing infrastructure and only hints at a bold modern form, from the street side. However, on the private south side, the addition opens dramatically to the inspiring southern canyon view from the second-floor office spaces. A second entrance is provided into the “creative” wing of the building – to allow work to occur with some separation from the activity of family life. The remodel of the existing home evokes the California Modernist moments of the building by creating smoother transitions between the interior and exterior spaces and updating the kitchen to create better functionality all while using sustainable materials that are expressed in an honest manner.
The energy upgrades on this home focus on improving the envelope through meticulous air sealing, replacing all the existing insulation, replacing all the windows, and upgrading all the mechanical equipment. An oversized and outdated furnace was replaced with a high performing unit installed within a conditioned attic. Heating and cooling in the new addition will be provided by a ductless mini split. A roof mounted 6 kW photovoltaic system is expected to offset all the electrical usage for this mixed fuel home.
South elevation of remodeled existing home with modern addition.
The remodeled kitchen retained plumbing locations and general layout, but functionality and circulation was improved.
Simple maple plywood casework and cabinets are used throughout the house.
The refrigerator was relocated from an overly dominate location and tucked into a pantry wall.
Original single pane metal windows were replaced throughout the home with more efficient fiberglass windows. Window locations were kept original with the addition of several new openings to bring in more daylighting. A leaking old brick fireplace was framed in and drywalled to improve the air barrier. A new gas insert fireplace was added to the living room.
A "book nook" and play space connects the living room with the kitchen/dining area.
The opening from the kitchen/dining area to the outside was expanded with a bifold door.
A new shed/workshop space was design and built in the backyard.
The petite addition houses two office spaces on the second floor, one tucked away behind a hidden bookcase door.
Behind the hidden bookcase door, the office of the owner (a graphic designer who works from home) opens up to an inspiring river canyon view.
Maple plywood casework, white walls, subway tiles - a simple color and material palette was selected by the owners throughout the home.
The modern two story addition is squeezed into a narrow buildable slice of the parcel, expanding the original home to allow for two office spaces and a guest room.
The modern addition sits back from the street view.