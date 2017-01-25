Art Port is a free standing pavilion created for an art dealer as an addition to an existing house. It creates an arrival sequence for the homeowners and their guests. Formed from a single flat roof that rests on two solid volumes, it is separated from the main residence by a bamboo garden. A wood walkway slices through the garden creating a physical connection between the pavilion and the main house. The simple open plan of the pavilion provides versatility, easily transforming into an impromptu art gallery. Large glass openings welcome the outside in. The pavilion creates the perfect backdrop to events, where the architecture and landscape highlight the installations.