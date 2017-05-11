Argento Home

By Mauricio Ruiz
The house was designed with the purpose of living with:

ART.
DESIGN.
ARCHITECTURE.

Every single piece do not compite between them, they complement the architecture in a very sensitive way.

Credits

Posted By
Mauricio Ruiz
@mauriciosruiz
Architect
  • Jorge Garibay
Interior Design
Landscape Design
  • Jorge Garibay
Bedrooms
  • 3
    • Full Baths
  • 3
    • Partial Baths
  • 1
    • Year
  • 2016

    • Press