Architectural Dream Villa

By
Architectural Dream Villa
View Photos

$10,000 per night

House12 guests6bd9ba
Guanacaste Province, Costa Rica
Book This

Thanks to this striking villa’s floating bridge and sweeping terraces, you’ll get the best of both worlds: a palm-tree privacy screen and a front-row seat to Pacific Ocean views. Steel columns complement the warm glow of polished oak ceilings and floors, and soaring glass walls provide the perfect frame for the distant seascape. Take advantage of amenities like the sauna, private home gym, bedroom mini bars, and 90-foot infinity pool.

Credits

Posted By
@undefined
Bedrooms
  • 6
    • Full Baths
  • 9
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)