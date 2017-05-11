Architectural Dream Villa
Thanks to this striking villa’s floating bridge and sweeping terraces, you’ll get the best of both worlds: a palm-tree privacy screen and a front-row seat to Pacific Ocean views. Steel columns complement the warm glow of polished oak ceilings and floors, and soaring glass walls provide the perfect frame for the distant seascape. Take advantage of amenities like the sauna, private home gym, bedroom mini bars, and 90-foot infinity pool.
Bedrooms
6
Full Baths
9
Structure
House (Single Residence)