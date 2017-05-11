Apartment with a view

Apartment with a view
The apartment with a view located on the seventh floor is a result of combining two flats. Its space is divided into two main and at the same time interpenetrating zones: intimate and daily.
The first one includes a bedroom, a bathroom and a wardrobe, the second one embraces a living room, a kitchen, a dining room as well as an entry zone together with a toilet and an utility room. Mobile walls in the form of sliding doors allow the user to configure private and public spaces depending on his/hers changing needs.
The apartment is defined by muted colours that create a background for particular elements of the interior. The atmosphere of the apartment is completed by an ashen floor as well as the blue, pink, white and green mosaic arranged in the spaces of bathroom, kitchen and entry zone.

Modern home with Bath Room, Ceramic Tile Floor, Wall Lighting, Drop In Sink, Ceramic Tile Wall, Soaking Tub, Engineered Quartz Counter, Undermount Tub, Enclosed Shower, Full Shower, and Drop In Tub. The pastel tiles used by Atelier Starzak Strebicki bring a calming mood to the washroom. Photo 9 of Apartment with a viewView Photos

The pastel tiles used by Atelier Starzak Strebicki bring a calming mood to the washroom.

Architect
  • Atelier Starzak Strebicki
Photographer
  • Mateusz Bieniaszczyk