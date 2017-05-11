Perched on the coveted Bird Streets of Los Angeles, this award-winning contemporary home is a masterful achievement of concept and design. Deftly executed by by Zoltan Pali of SPF:architects and built by Dugally Oberfeld, the 9,000-square-foot residence showcases museum-quality construction, warm, sophisticated interiors, and a thoughtful, open layout, with towering walls of glass taking full advantage of sweeping city and ocean vistas.

Artful interiors speak to the home’s architectural prowess and innovative design. Laden with a series of custom-designed, Swisspearl cement board panels and geometric louvres, glass-enclosed living spaces are shielded from the sun while taking full advantage of natural light and available views. Behind a striking entry wall of board formed concrete, a tranquil meditation garden leads to a light-filled entrance gallery punctuated by a glass-paneled ceiling. Beyond the gallery, Austrian textured wood floors and stone and wood paneled walls lend warmth to gracious, open living and dining spaces, complemented by a serene water feature stretching along the perimeter of the hillside.

The home’s sliding glass walls blend organically into expansive grounds, immaculately designed by world-renowned landscape architect Andrea Cochran. Plentiful dining and lounge terraces of Italian silver travertine flow to a grand lawn—unprecedented in the hills—and 70’ infinity-edge pool and spa, which bear the illusion of spilling dramatically over the hillside.

Towering ceilings and walls of glass seamlessly integrate indoor and outdoor living spaces while bringing phenomenal views to the forefront of the living experience. Two voluminous bedrooms, a custom-fabricated, Italian Del Tongo chef’s kitchen, den and bar complete the main level’s living spaces. A lower level features a custom-designed, temperature-controlled wine cellar, tiered movie theater with a 13’ wide screen, and spa with a sauna, steam and massage room.

A sculptural staircase leads to a spacious second level, which holds three generous, light-filled bedrooms. A soaring, glass-enclosed master suite is equipped with automatic shades and sliding glass doors to a large terrace that appears to float weightless over the lights of Los Angeles.

Offered at $29,950,000

Listed by Mauricio Umansky and Alejandro Aldrete of The Agency

