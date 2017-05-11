Amplified Tiny House

Amplified Tiny House
This sleek, modern L-shaped house consists of two separate structures joined by a deck. The main house (400 sq ft), which rests on a solid foundation, features the kitchen, living room, bathroom and loft bedroom. To make the small area feel more spacious, it was designed with high ceilings, windows and two custom garage doors to let in more light. The L shape of the deck mirrors the house and allows for the two separate structures to blend seamlessly together. The smaller "amplified" structure (160 sq ft) is built on wheels to allow for touring and transportation. This studio is soundproof using recycled denim, and acts as a recording studio/guest bedroom/practice area. But it doesn't just look like an amp, it actually is one -- just plug in your instrument and sound comes through the front marine speakers onto the expansive deck designed for concerts. The tiny house was featured on the TV show Tiny House Nation on March 4, 2017.

"Amplified" Tiny House - Brazilian Abaco hardwood and corrugated metal siding

"Amplified" Tiny House - Brazilian Abaco hardwood and corrugated metal siding

Interior of the main house, with custom-made Abaco wood coffee table

Interior of the main house, with custom-made Abaco wood coffee table

Bathroom with sea green tiles and Abaco flooring

Bathroom with sea green tiles and Abaco flooring

Loft Bedroom

Loft Bedroom

Modern home with Outdoor and Decking Patio, Porch, Deck. Photo 5 of Amplified Tiny HouseView Photos
Music Room Soundproofed with recycled denim, marine speakers on top facing the deck for the amplified sound.

Music Room
Soundproofed with recycled denim, marine speakers on top facing the deck for the amplified sound.

Modern home with Outdoor, Small Patio, Porch, Deck, Wood Patio, Porch, Deck, and Decking Patio, Porch, Deck. Photo 7 of Amplified Tiny HouseView Photos
Exterior of "Amplified" Tiny House. Exterior furniture by Ecovet Furniture. Their furniture is custom built by veterans using reclaimed material from decommissioned trailers.

Exterior of "Amplified" Tiny House. Exterior furniture by Ecovet Furniture. Their furniture is custom built by veterans using reclaimed material from decommissioned trailers.

Modern home with Living Room, Sofa, Table Lighting, and Sectional. Photo 9 of Amplified Tiny HouseView Photos
"Amplified" Tiny House at Night

"Amplified" Tiny House at Night

Modern home with Table Lighting. Photo 11 of Amplified Tiny HouseView Photos
Pulley system for pot rack using a recycled bicycle wheel

Pulley system for pot rack using a recycled bicycle wheel

Close-up of the amplifier with marine speakers facing the deck

Close-up of the amplifier with marine speakers facing the deck

Interior. The many windows allow for maximum light throughout the day.

Interior. The many windows allow for maximum light throughout the day.

Inside soundproofed music studio

Inside soundproofed music studio

When this custom-made coffee table is open, it becomes a video editing desk with built-in drawers

When this custom-made coffee table is open, it becomes a video editing desk with built-in drawers

Kitchen The kitchen has all full-sized appliances - fridge, sink, dishwasher, washer, dryer. A recycled old bike wheel is now used to crank the pot rack up and down in the kitchen.

Kitchen
The kitchen has all full-sized appliances - fridge, sink, dishwasher, washer, dryer.
A recycled old bike wheel is now used to crank the pot rack up and down in the kitchen.

"Amplified" Studio built on wheels for transportation Any electric instrument can "plug" into the amp. Sound comes out of the four marine speakers on top designed for all kinds of weather.

"Amplified" Studio built on wheels for transportation
Any electric instrument can "plug" into the amp. Sound comes out of the four marine speakers on top designed for all kinds of weather.

  • Brian Crabb
  • Allegra Sinclair
  Builder
  • 3volve Housing, Vickery Construction
  • Don Shreve

  Location
  • Fayetteville, Arkansas
  • 1
  • 1
  • Mobile Home
  • Modern
  • 2016
  • 520

