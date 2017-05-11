Amplified Tiny House
This sleek, modern L-shaped house consists of two separate structures joined by a deck. The main house (400 sq ft), which rests on a solid foundation, features the kitchen, living room, bathroom and loft bedroom. To make the small area feel more spacious, it was designed with high ceilings, windows and two custom garage doors to let in more light. The L shape of the deck mirrors the house and allows for the two separate structures to blend seamlessly together. The smaller "amplified" structure (160 sq ft) is built on wheels to allow for touring and transportation. This studio is soundproof using recycled denim, and acts as a recording studio/guest bedroom/practice area. But it doesn't just look like an amp, it actually is one -- just plug in your instrument and sound comes through the front marine speakers onto the expansive deck designed for concerts. The tiny house was featured on the TV show Tiny House Nation on March 4, 2017.
"Amplified" Tiny House - Brazilian Abaco hardwood and corrugated metal siding
Interior of the main house, with custom-made Abaco wood coffee table
Bathroom with sea green tiles and Abaco flooring
Loft Bedroom
Music Room
Soundproofed with recycled denim, marine speakers on top facing the deck for the amplified sound.
Exterior of "Amplified" Tiny House. Exterior furniture by Ecovet Furniture. Their furniture is custom built by veterans using reclaimed material from decommissioned trailers.
"Amplified" Tiny House at Night
Pulley system for pot rack using a recycled bicycle wheel
Close-up of the amplifier with marine speakers facing the deck
Interior. The many windows allow for maximum light throughout the day.
Inside soundproofed music studio
When this custom-made coffee table is open, it becomes a video editing desk with built-in drawers
Kitchen
The kitchen has all full-sized appliances - fridge, sink, dishwasher, washer, dryer.
A recycled old bike wheel is now used to crank the pot rack up and down in the kitchen.
"Amplified" Studio built on wheels for transportation
Any electric instrument can "plug" into the amp. Sound comes out of the four marine speakers on top designed for all kinds of weather.
