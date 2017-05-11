Meeting the residents' desire to obtain large spaces in a light atmosphere, using

delicate colors, this project seeks to value two important characteristics of the

apartment: its great natural light and its large social area.

The dining, living and television rooms are arranged in a single environment

that is integrated to the gourmet terrace and kitchen. The 12 meter long ripped

panel acts as a backdrop for all the social area. The hinged doors are

camouflaged in the same panel, connecting the kitchen, the dining room and

the door that gives access to the intimate area of the apartment, sheltering the

entire wooden-clad entrance hall.

The predominance of white walls, slatted panel, metal shelves, ceramics, corian

countertops, curtains and the furniture, favored the optimal distribution of

natural light, allowing the artificial lighting to be practically all indirect.

The white surfaces are differentiated by their textures and reflections, and

together with all the wood used, they form the ideal base to receive the desired

colours. The way the lighting was designed enabled the absence of ceiling

plaster in the rooms and bedrooms. Providing clear environments that have a

higher ceiling and no points of light that pollute visually.

The colourful environment in the apartment enhances the national culture, using

traditional elements such as the tile and the ceramic panel signed by the artist

Alexandre Mancini. The furniture and the vegetation are in perfect harmony with

the colours used.

The identity of the social area permeates the intimate wing, emphasizing the

furniture for underwear in the closet, which has small colourful pivot doors

alluding to the magic cube. The design of this furniture, as well as the dining

table, carries the signature of the office.