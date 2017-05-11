Between the majestic cascade of the Sierra de la Laguna mountain range and the gilded sands of the East Cape of the Baja Peninsula, an oasis is burgeoning. The landscape, where horses once roamed free, encompasses a serene stretch of sea, desert roads, freshwater swimming holes, mountain trails, and sleepy fishing villages.

Here, the iconic hotel chain Aman presents its newest addition and first development in Mexico, Amanvari, set to open in 2020. Part hotel, part private residences, the beachfront resort is aptly derived from the Sankrit terms for peace and water. Set within Costa Palmas with two miles of swimmable beach, Los Angeles–based real estate firm Irongate and architects Heah & Co. are co-designing the grounds with an objective of allowing the landscape to dominate.

Twenty bi-level pavilions will rise on stilts, allowing the lush foliage to flourish underneath. Floor-to-ceiling windows, opening out to an outdoor terrace and wraparound deck, seamlessly allow for an indoor/outdoor experience; some units will even have a cantilevered pool. In the heart of it all will be a pulsing hub—a main pavilion with an open-air atrium where guests can indulge in three restaurants, a library and lounge, four hot tubs, and a 100-foot infinity pool. Just steps away will be the spa.

“As we continue to evolve Aman, staying true to our ethos, brand, and the lifestyle it offers is our guiding force,” said chairman and CEO of Aman, Vladislav Doronin. “Our number one priority is embracing our pathfinder spirit, and with it, introducing our guests to new destinations and experiences. In the context of Amanvari, the raw landscape on the East Cape of the Baja Peninsula, is a fitting location for our first destination in Mexico and illustrates our continued commitment to curating resorts of architectural distinction. We look forward to delivering an adventure that is a cultural and spiritual odyssey, as well as a discovery and celebration of its terroir.”