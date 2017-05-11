Perched on the edge of the Southern Alps in New Zealand’s South Island, the Alpine Cube is a perfectly isolated getaway.

Designed as cabin style accommodation, the Alpine Cube is at the mercy of extreme alpine weather conditions. With some of the best stargazing in the world, an ever-changing skyline, fresh air and water straight from the mountains, the 50sqm cabin allows occupants to reconnect with nature.

Abodo’s Tundra Cladding with Iron Vitriol finish was selected as cladding – after 12 months of weathering the façade is blending perfectly into its surroundings.

Iron Vitriol is an ancient Scandinavian method of colouring wood, and will weather back into a brown grey patina over time.

Book the Alpine Cube to experience the alpine life.