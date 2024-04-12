Perched on a high cliff, impressive feats of engineering were needed to prepare the complex environment for construction. With an expansive outdoor deck that extends out over the cliff, the views can be enjoyed from the hot tub or from the fire table. The exterior design of symmetrical and asymmetrical triangles connected in several planes creates one of the most unique and visually appealing homes in the region. With a design inspired by local ski lift towers, it boasts a 102-stair galvanized steel stairway in addition to the funicular that eases transportation from the base. The kitchen has locally sourced Vancouver Island marble countertops and FSC marine grade plywood that accomplish a sleek and modern look, but also durability. The main living area has a high efficient wood burning fireplace, reducing fossil fuel usage and keeping the home toasty. The skylights and windows throughout drench the home in natural light. The home is fully automated for maximum homeowner customization. It's a design that promotes comfort, relaxation, and offers stunning views from most aspects.