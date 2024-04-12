SubscribeSign In
Project posted by Marie-Joelle Marceau
Alpine A-Frame

Location
Whistler, British Columbia, Canada
Year
2024
Structure
House (Single Residence)
Style
Modern
The main entrance and landing area at the top of the funicular.
Cutting dramatic angles at dusk.
A modern kitchen features locally sourced Vancouver Island marble countertops and FSC marine grade plywood.
The main dining area.
Douglas fir framing ties in elements of the traditional ski chalet aesthetic.
Large sliders open to a deck primed for entertaining and taking in the breathtaking landscape.
The primary bedroom.
The main bathroom ensuite.
A sun-drenched flex space that opens to the hot tub deck can serve as a games room or an area for unwinding.
Details

Square Feet
2785
Bedrooms
5
Full Baths
4

Credits

Posted by
Builder
Blueline Contracting
Photographer
Scott Brammer

From Marie-Joelle Marceau

Perched on a high cliff, impressive feats of engineering were needed to prepare the complex environment for construction. With an expansive outdoor deck that extends out over the cliff, the views can be enjoyed from the hot tub or from the fire table. The exterior design of symmetrical and asymmetrical triangles connected in several planes creates one of the most unique and visually appealing homes in the region. With a design inspired by local ski lift towers, it boasts a 102-stair galvanized steel stairway in addition to the funicular that eases transportation from the base. The kitchen has locally sourced Vancouver Island marble countertops and FSC marine grade plywood that accomplish a sleek and modern look, but also durability. The main living area has a high efficient wood burning fireplace, reducing fossil fuel usage and keeping the home toasty. The skylights and windows throughout drench the home in natural light. The home is fully automated for maximum homeowner customization. It's a design that promotes comfort, relaxation, and offers stunning views from most aspects.