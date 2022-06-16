A classic mid-nineteenth Milanese apartment serves as the frame for this project.

The main goal was the creation of an apartment in which a contemporary approach

could fit within the unique soul of the original space.

The internal distribution has undergone some changes to meet the needs of the

new tenants, a couple with two children, who often love to host friends and family

at home.

The dining room and the living room, initially divided by an internal wall, have been

united, creating a single ample space, defined by calm green light color.

The prominent feature of the apartment is its long hallway, a large distribution

space that connects the living and sleeping areas, creating fascinating perspectives

throughout the space.

Here, the original and diverse floors have been removed and replaced with a

continuous surface of contemporary cement tiles, which, referring to the traditional

Milanese ones, give a touch of contemporaneity thanks to their geometric design.

The main bathroom has undergone the most important renovation, combining

travertine details with Moroccan design tiles, which juxtapose the flooring of the

corridor.

The existing most defining design elements, such as wooden doors and their

decorative details, classic stucco ceilings, and elegant wooden floors, have been

maintained, offering a counterpart to the contemporary materials, finishes, and

colors of the project.

Besides allowing a sense of continuity to the renovation process, this also provides

contrast with the juxtaposed new elements.