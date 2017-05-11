Alder Residence

Rick Sundberg’s Seattle residence highlights the architect’s explorations into materiality and the creation of highly sophisticated, yet functional, spaces. The expanded and remodeled home serves as both research laboratory and workshop in which he explores the kinds of details that infuse his award-winning professional projects: the deft use of daylight, the uninterrupted transition between indoor and outdoor spaces, and ability to anchor a home seamlessly into its site.

Credits

Architect
  • Rick Sundberg
Landscape Design
  • Barbara Swift
Builder
  • Schultz Miller/ Owner
Photographer
  • Roger Wade

Overview

Location
  • Seattle, Washington
    • Bedrooms
  • 3
    • Full Baths
  • 2
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 1978
    • Square Feet
  • 1800