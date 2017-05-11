Alder Residence
Rick Sundberg’s Seattle residence highlights the architect’s explorations into materiality and the creation of highly sophisticated, yet functional, spaces. The expanded and remodeled home serves as both research laboratory and workshop in which he explores the kinds of details that infuse his award-winning professional projects: the deft use of daylight, the uninterrupted transition between indoor and outdoor spaces, and ability to anchor a home seamlessly into its site.
Credits
Posted By
Architect
- Rick Sundberg
Landscape Design
- Barbara Swift
Builder
- Schultz Miller/ Owner
Photographer
- Roger Wade
Overview
Location
Bedrooms
3
Full Baths
2
Structure
House (Single Residence)
Style
Modern
Year
1978
Square Feet
1800