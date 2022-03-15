ADU: Create balance between two houses.

Since we know the new house will be used as a rental unit, privacy is one of the important considerations of design. There are no windows looking into the backyard of the both houses for privacy but an oversized skylight in the hallway in the new house permits natural light and ambient mood in the space.

Beyond the privacy for each other, there are two more design elements to consider. First, many ADU are converted from garage space which is mostly used as a big storage space for the homeowners then they lose storage space immediately. To compensate for the need of storage space, 50sqf of accessible space is allocated to the existing house for the storage. Second, the facing walls or elevations of the new house toward the existing house are important views from the backyard in the existing house. They need to be aesthetically pleasing for residents in the existing house.

Building an ADU is creating a small community on your private property. You will learn how to share, communicate and show your own identity to your neighbor. It means more than an accessory dwelling unit.