The epitome of contemporary living, this award-winning Santa Barbara estate commands an epic hilltop location at the foot of the Santa Ynez Mountains. The sigh-inducing views of the ocean, islands, harbor and mountains are simply unmatched. Tumbling hillsides and the Pacific Ocean lay sprawled below this incredible retreat, eliciting the perfect zen calm.

Featured in designer home publications, the high-end finishes, attention to detail, and quality of this home will be appreciated by those who enjoy a modern, clean aesthetic that is relaxed and uncomplicated. Floor-to-ceiling glass doors open up to mountain and ocean panoramas on each side of the contemporary, open living space. With over 100 feet of sliding, pocketing, glass doors, the home offers the ultimate in indoor-outdoor living while simultaneously affording complete privacy due to its unique location.

This house sleeps up to seven guests between three immaculately appointed bedrooms, each with breathtaking mountain and ocean views. The first master bedr0om, facing south and east, features a luxurious, California king bed, 43” wall-mounted TV, gas fireplace, private patio, and a chic en-suite bathroom has a double vanity, soaking tub, and walk-in shower. The second master bedroom, facing south and west, is a mirror image of the first but with two patios and a walk-in shower but no tub. The third bedroom, which can double as a writer’s office, has a queen bed, a twin sofa, and a 65” wall-mounted TV. It has a its own en-suite bathroom fitted with a large, walk-in shower.

