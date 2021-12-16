Abernethy Flats

By Hacker
Abernethy Flats
View Photos

Seeking to target the Energy Trust of Oregon’s standards for new construction, the design for the Abernethy Flats prioritizes daylight access, natural ventilation, and the use of materials that are healthy, efficient, and recyclable. The top three floors are comprised of 1 bedroom and studio residential units, with 2 retail units on the first floor intended to contribute to the activation of the street. Located in inner SE Portland, this 22,750-square-foot mixed-use apartment building is scaled to cohere with the eclectic mix of surrounding single-family houses and small commercial buildings, drawing form and material inspiration from the neighborhood aesthetic and translating them into a modern mixed-use apartment building.

Hacker Design Team
David Keltner – Design Principal
Nick Hodges – Project Manager
Daniel Childs – Project Architect
Chris Hodney – Project Designer
Amy Su – Architectural team

Project Team
Architecture and Interiors: Hacker
Contractor: Colas Construction
Landscape: ESA Associates
Civil Engineer: Don Cushing Associates
Structural Engineer: DCI Engineers
Mechanical & Plumbing Engineer: Jakola PC
Electrical Engineer: Jet Industries
Lighting: O- LLC
Acoustical Engineer: Acoustic Design Studio
Photography: Lara Swimmer

Hacker uploaded Abernethy Flats through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor’s Picks.
Abernathy Flats Photo of Abernethy Flats modern home

Abernathy Flats

Abernathy Flats Photo 2 of Abernethy Flats modern home

Abernathy Flats

Abernathy Flats Photo 3 of Abernethy Flats modern home

Abernathy Flats

Abernathy Flats Photo 4 of Abernethy Flats modern home

Abernathy Flats

Abernathy Flats Photo 5 of Abernethy Flats modern home

Abernathy Flats

Abernathy Flats Photo 6 of Abernethy Flats modern home

Abernathy Flats

Abernathy Flats Photo 7 of Abernethy Flats modern home

Abernathy Flats

Abernathy Flats Photo 8 of Abernethy Flats modern home

Abernathy Flats

Abernathy Flats Photo 9 of Abernethy Flats modern home

Abernathy Flats

Abernathy Flats Photo 10 of Abernethy Flats modern home

Abernathy Flats

Abernathy Flats Photo 11 of Abernethy Flats modern home

Abernathy Flats

Abernathy Flats Photo 12 of Abernethy Flats modern home

Abernathy Flats

Abernathy Flats Photo 13 of Abernethy Flats modern home

Abernathy Flats

Abernathy Flats Photo 14 of Abernethy Flats modern home

Abernathy Flats

Abernathy Flats Photo 15 of Abernethy Flats modern home

Abernathy Flats

Abernathy Flats Photo 16 of Abernethy Flats modern home

Abernathy Flats

Abernathy Flats Photo 17 of Abernethy Flats modern home

Abernathy Flats

Abernathy Flats Photo 18 of Abernethy Flats modern home

Abernathy Flats

Abernathy Flats Photo 19 of Abernethy Flats modern home

Abernathy Flats

Credits

Posted By
Hacker
@hacker
Architect
Interior Design
Landscape Design
  • ESA Associates
Builder
  • Colas Construction
Photographer

Overview