Seeking to target the Energy Trust of Oregon’s standards for new construction, the design for the Abernethy Flats prioritizes daylight access, natural ventilation, and the use of materials that are healthy, efficient, and recyclable. The top three floors are comprised of 1 bedroom and studio residential units, with 2 retail units on the first floor intended to contribute to the activation of the street. Located in inner SE Portland, this 22,750-square-foot mixed-use apartment building is scaled to cohere with the eclectic mix of surrounding single-family houses and small commercial buildings, drawing form and material inspiration from the neighborhood aesthetic and translating them into a modern mixed-use apartment building.

Hacker Design Team

David Keltner – Design Principal

Nick Hodges – Project Manager

Daniel Childs – Project Architect

Chris Hodney – Project Designer

Amy Su – Architectural team

Project Team

Architecture and Interiors: Hacker

Contractor: Colas Construction

Landscape: ESA Associates

Civil Engineer: Don Cushing Associates

Structural Engineer: DCI Engineers

Mechanical & Plumbing Engineer: Jakola PC

Electrical Engineer: Jet Industries

Lighting: O- LLC

Acoustical Engineer: Acoustic Design Studio

Photography: Lara Swimmer