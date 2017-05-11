A.P01
Location: Hanoi, Vietnam
Architect in Charge: Dinh Cong Quynh, Nguyen Ba Dung, Tran Quang Hung, Do Tu Anh
Area: 110m2
Project Year 2017
Photographs: Trieu Chien
110m2 apartment is located on the 20th floor of a condominium building in a new urban area in Hanoi, Vietnam. Before renovation, this apartment was completely finished flooring, ceiling, lighting and some furniture but they don’t match the wishes of the owner.
When we take on the design task of renovating, we and the owner try to find a common voice in changing and correcting for the best cost but still have to achieve an interior space according to the design idea.
The solution is a large L shaped wall system hugging the bathroom block. This unit is both a highlight in the main space of the apartment and increased storage space instead of storage.
The furniture is arranged very simply, giving priority to living space. Color, new light creates a new, clean, free space.
Master Bedroom
Master Bedroom
Chest of Drawer
Bedroom