A.D02

By Đinh Công Quỳnh
A.D02
This apartment is in the same building, same area and type as A.D01 which we have done. The only difference is that A.D02 is symmetric with A.D01. But with the different needs of each customer we offer different space solutions.

The kitchen is moved to a new location, connected to the wall system running along the length of the apartment. As a result, the old kitchen was transformed into a large storage. Master bedroom and rest room are also modified for simpler space.

Location: Hanoi, Vietnam
Area: 103m2
Design: Flat6
Main contractor: LTN Architecture and Construction
Interior: Minimum SS
Year completed: 2017
Photography: Trieu Chien

view from livingroom Photo of A.D02 modern home

view from livingroom

Livingroom Photo 2 of A.D02 modern home

Photo 3 of A.D02 modern home
Kitchen & Dining Photo 4 of A.D02 modern home

Dining Photo 5 of A.D02 modern home

Master bedroom Photo 6 of A.D02 modern home

Photo 7 of A.D02 modern home
Master bathroom Photo 8 of A.D02 modern home

bedroom Photo 9 of A.D02 modern home

bedroom Photo 10 of A.D02 modern home

Livingroom Photo 11 of A.D02 modern home

Entrance Photo 12 of A.D02 modern home

Wardrobe, door, TV unit Photo 13 of A.D02 modern home

View from master bathroom Photo 14 of A.D02 modern home

Bathroom Photo 15 of A.D02 modern home

Bathroom Photo 16 of A.D02 modern home

Kitchen & Dining table Photo 17 of A.D02 modern home

Layout Photo 18 of A.D02 modern home

Overview