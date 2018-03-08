This apartment is in the same building, same area and type as A.D01 which we have done. The only difference is that A.D02 is symmetric with A.D01. But with the different needs of each customer we offer different space solutions.

The kitchen is moved to a new location, connected to the wall system running along the length of the apartment. As a result, the old kitchen was transformed into a large storage. Master bedroom and rest room are also modified for simpler space.

Location: Hanoi, Vietnam

Area: 103m2

Design: Flat6

Main contractor: LTN Architecture and Construction

Interior: Minimum SS

Year completed: 2017

Photography: Trieu Chien