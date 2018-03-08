A.D02
This apartment is in the same building, same area and type as A.D01 which we have done. The only difference is that A.D02 is symmetric with A.D01. But with the different needs of each customer we offer different space solutions.
The kitchen is moved to a new location, connected to the wall system running along the length of the apartment. As a result, the old kitchen was transformed into a large storage. Master bedroom and rest room are also modified for simpler space.
Location: Hanoi, Vietnam
Area: 103m2
Design: Flat6
Main contractor: LTN Architecture and Construction
Interior: Minimum SS
Year completed: 2017
Photography: Trieu Chien
view from livingroom
Livingroom
Kitchen & Dining
Dining
Master bedroom
Master bathroom
bedroom
bedroom
Livingroom
Entrance
Wardrobe, door, TV unit
View from master bathroom
Bathroom
Bathroom
Kitchen & Dining table
Layout