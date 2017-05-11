A Pop of Color
Our client purchased this 1,265 square foot apartment on the 29th floor of the Olympic Towers in midtown New York as a retreat for their frequent visits to the city. The space underwent a renovation that included new upgrades and furnishings throughout. Floors, walls and ceilings were refinished in addition to electrical upgrades for the entire apartment.
To complement the stunning views of the city skyline, all furnishings are decor were kept minimal and modern with pops of jewel tone colors to accent the space. The resulting home reflects the contemporary sophistication of our international client.
James Wagman Architect uploaded A Pop of Color through Add A Home.
Credits
Posted By
Architect
Photographer
Overview
Location
Bedrooms
1
Full Baths
1
Partial Baths
1
Style
Modern
Year
2012
Square Feet
1265