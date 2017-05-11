A-PLACE by Thisispaper Studio
A–PLACE to stay in Warsaw. For a while now we’ve been meaning to take the Thisispaper experience from digital to reality. We created a space where our values take a tangible form, available to everyone that chooses to make Warsaw a stop in their journey.
A–PLACE is an apartment for rent, located in the heart of the historic Praga district—a
forgotten gem on Vistula’s left bank, with rich but well-hidden history. The apartment is
a part of the housing estate newly created in the post-industrial facilities of the Koneser vodka distillery dating back to the XIX century.
In the heart of Praga lie the premises of the long defunct vodka distillery Koneser, which,
over the course of several years, has been turned from deserted industrial grounds to
a lively campus including housing, office buildings, a hotel and the Vodka Museum. The
ongoing restoration is scheduled for completion in 2018.
As Thisispaper Studio, we design online and physical environments for ourselves and our
clients, but A—PLACE is our first time designing a liveable space. The idea to create a
home for visitors in Warsaw has always been with us, but has taken a long while to mature.
When it came to execution, again we took our time. Our intention was to cherish
both the process and its final effect; to emphasise and perfect every detail of the space
in order to bring out everything it has to offer.
Furnishing the apartment was at once the most exciting and challenging part. To recreate
the ambience of Warsaw, where its recent past intertwines daily with novelty and
progress, we combined authentic vintage furniture with pieces designed by contemporary
designers whose work we follow and admire. Regardless of their provenance, what
the pieces always have in common is modesty and restriction, idée fixe of the design
ethos that has guided Thisispaper from the start.
List of artists and designers featured in A—PLACE: Dieter Rams, Ronan & Erwan Bouroullec,
Naoto Fukasawa, Ole Wanscher, Nao Tamura, Arne Jacobsen, Kenya Hara, Louis
Poulsen, Shigeichiro Takeuchi, Kay Bojasen, Eike König HORT, Scholten & Baijings, Tsuji
Kanaami, New Tendency, Ryosuke Uehara & Yoshie Watanabe, Richard Sapper and more.
Kitchen cabinet | closed version
Kitchen cabinet | open version
View from the corridor
View from the living room
Senator Sofa by Ole Wanscher | view from the living room
Oyster Stool by Geckeler Michels | view from the bedroom
Meta Side Table by New Tendency | view from bedroom
Meta Side Table by New Tendency | Hat lamp by Louis Poulsen | view from bedroom
Tatami mat
Steel Desk by Thisispaper Studio
Wardrobe detail
Braun SK5 by Dieter Rams
Oyster Stool by Geckeler Michels
Swing bin by Moheim
View from the bathroom
Detail of Pico Tiles by Ronan & Erwan Bouroullec for Mutina Ceramic
Bathroom
Custom-made sink | bathroom
Detail of Pico Tiles by Ronan & Erwan Bouroullec for Mutina Ceramic
Sasso Serving Tray by Nao Tamura