A Modernist Retreat in New York Designed by Two Colleagues of Frank Lloyd Wright Asks $1.4M

This sophisticated home combines stonework techniques pioneered at Taliesin West with Usonian design A soaring peaked roof, which Wright used in church architecture, acts as a paean to nature in this spectacular setting.

Overview

Location
  • Canaan, New York
    • Bedrooms
  • 3
    • Full Baths
  • 4
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Midcentury
    • Year
  • 1975
    • Square Feet
  • 4100
    • Lot Size
  • 16.85 Acres