A Modernist Retreat in New York Designed by Two Colleagues of Frank Lloyd Wright Asks $1.4M
This sophisticated home combines stonework techniques pioneered at Taliesin West with Usonian design A soaring peaked roof, which Wright used in church architecture, acts as a paean to nature in this spectacular setting.
Credits
Posted By
Photographer
- William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty
Overview
Location
Bedrooms
3
Full Baths
4
Structure
House (Single Residence)
Style
Midcentury
Year
1975
Square Feet
4100
Lot Size
16.85 Acres