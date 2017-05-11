This private residence in Palm Beach’s Highland Beach community features a masterful redesign by Allen Saunders Design (ASD), who won the LUXE Red Awards prize for this work. Central to the redesign was a completely new layout and reconfiguration of the floor plan to allow for the best living experience.

Optimizing space through a full-scale interior renovation to improve the entrance of natural light, the functionality of each space, the comfort, privacy and the aesthetic, ASD repositioned walls and doors, revised the ceiling details, existing architectural lighting and lighting layouts.

Through the development of a sophisticated design concept, the oceanside pied-à-terre was transformed by custom millwork-wrapped walls of rich oyster-toned wood paneling merged with kitchen cabinetry in a dark-toned oak finish. They accomplished the creation of privacy for the master suite by concealing the entry door in millwork and creating a foyer to master so guests can’t see inside from open living space in the condo. The addition of a custom exhaust hood in bronze adds a metallic element to the architecture. Book-matched lilac veined marble cladding creates a visual division between the kitchen and dining areas, generating a fresh design feature.

Curated furnishings add an additional layer of high style to the space. A vintage bronze tone Paul Evans dining table base is a nod to the past, complimenting the Aero Saarinen tulip chairs upholstered in eggplant mohair. Above it hangs a piece by Australian lighting designer Christopher Boots, The living area furnishings in rounded soft shapes are connected by a custom area rug emulating the patterns associated with a windswept water-washed sandy beach.

ASD also integrated notable brands including Poliform, Holly Hunt, Christophe Delcourt, Knoll, Arravanti, Opustone, Apparatus Studio, Phillip Jeffries, and more. They also custom designed several pieces including the living room bench, master bedroom bedside tables, console and more.

Located at 3200 South Ocean Blvd., the 3-bedroom, 3.5-bath at unit 301 resides within a very exclusive condominium with only 20 residences.