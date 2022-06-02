A Heritage Home in Brunswick Is Revitalized With a Sumptuous Rear Addition
Credits
From Lisa Breeze Architect
This heritage house in the heart of Brunswick had passed through many hands before its new owners fell in love with it. Behind its Edwardian facade, care and a considered extension were needed to suit a small family. The front of the house was respectfully updated, maintaining decorative features, while a substantial multi-level addition was tucked away at the rear. An open and prominent staircase links the two new levels of this section: a spacious kitchen, meals and living area below, with bedrooms and a parents’ retreat above. A roof terrace subtly tucked away on the third level delivers views over the neighbourhood rooflines towards the city skyline. The integrated doghouse is an even more subtle space: an undercover alcove in a wall by the newly landscaped rear garden where pup can always see its humans. Brunswick House is a home for all, on every level.