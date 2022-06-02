This heritage house in the heart of Brunswick had passed through many hands before its new owners fell in love with it. Behind its Edwardian facade, care and a considered extension were needed to suit a small family. The front of the house was respectfully updated, maintaining decorative features, while a substantial multi-level addition was tucked away at the rear. An open and prominent staircase links the two new levels of this section: a spacious kitchen, meals and living area below, with bedrooms and a parents’ retreat above. A roof terrace subtly tucked away on the third level delivers views over the neighbourhood rooflines towards the city skyline. The integrated doghouse is an even more subtle space: an undercover alcove in a wall by the newly landscaped rear garden where pup can always see its humans. Brunswick House is a home for all, on every level.