Dotted inside an Oklahoma City enclave of traditional you'll find a neoteric gem.

Developers Willoughby/Ridley and award-winning Butzer Architects give a grand neighborhood a luxurious update with this architecturally substantial property. Upon entering, the glass-ensconced front floor makes its appearance, moving the eye from the ten foot pivoting front door to the 22-foot ceilings and through the living area to a wall of sliding doors that open to the courtyard beyond and miles of blue sky.

The floating tread and glass staircase begs the most attention as the home seems to revolve intimately around its striking position. Situated just beyond the seamless glass corner of the front sitting area, it's a notable and crowd-pleasing view from the corner lot.

The finished product is rounded out with thoughtful details and opulent fixtures that invite gazing and living at its finest.