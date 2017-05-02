A two story family home occupied by a young professional couple, their son and a baby girl. The location is a remote area of northern Quebec and the home is surrounded by forest. The home’s beautiful architecture is complemented by a stunning interior that was designed entirely by the BONE Structure team, including a curtain wall and a bright, open-plan main floor featuring a large kitchen. Upstairs is a master bedroom with ensuite bathroom and a room for each child. Vehicles are also protected from the bitterly cold winters in an adjoining double garage.

“We were sold on the energy efficiency of BONE Structure’s patented technology. We have a lot of windows and yet our energy costs are very reasonable.” – Client