80s House Addition & Remodel

By Robert Hutchison Architecture
80s House Addition & Remodel
View Photos

The project involved a substantial interior renovation of a small 1980s residence cantilevered over the edge of an extremely steep slope, and the construction of a master bedroom addition above the pre-existing two-car garage. For the renovation, removal of two walls transformed the first floor level into a single open space for living, dining, and kitchen. The addition embraces the geometry of the original residence, while establishing a new architectural vocabulary.

Design Team: Robert Hutchison & Tom Maul, Hutchison & Maul Architecture
Principal-in-Charge: Robert Hutchison

Robert Hutchison Architecture uploaded 80s House Addition & Remodel through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.