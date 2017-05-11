80s House Addition & Remodel
The project involved a substantial interior renovation of a small 1980s residence cantilevered over the edge of an extremely steep slope, and the construction of a master bedroom addition above the pre-existing two-car garage. For the renovation, removal of two walls transformed the first floor level into a single open space for living, dining, and kitchen. The addition embraces the geometry of the original residence, while establishing a new architectural vocabulary.
Design Team: Robert Hutchison & Tom Maul, Hutchison & Maul Architecture
Principal-in-Charge: Robert Hutchison
