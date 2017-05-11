61AMR is a minimal home located in London, United Kingdom, designed by WIDGER Architecture. Situated on a residential street in Walthamstow, the property previously was difficult to inhabit and utilize due to awkward wall and ceiling plains. These spaces have undergone a transformation into bedroom and studios that creates calm and serene interiors. The design approach took the existing forms, folds and edges and not only improved but also embraced them, attaching new complementary angular forms alongside. Both explicitly such as the window seat concealing storage, through to the subtlety of the plywood joint lines.