3CS

By
3CS
View Photos

timelessness and modernity,
nestled into a rolling rural landscape.
cherry hills village.

uploaded 3CS through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Photography by Raul Garcia Photo of 3CS modern homeView Photos

Photography by Raul Garcia

Photography by Raul Garcia Photo 2 of 3CS modern homeView Photos

Photography by Raul Garcia

Photography by Raul Garcia Photo 3 of 3CS modern homeView Photos

Photography by Raul Garcia

Photography by Raul Garcia Photo 4 of 3CS modern homeView Photos

Photography by Raul Garcia

Photography by Raul Garcia Photo 5 of 3CS modern homeView Photos

Photography by Raul Garcia

Photography by Raul Garcia Photo 6 of 3CS modern homeView Photos

Photography by Raul Garcia

Photography by Raul Garcia Photo 7 of 3CS modern homeView Photos

Photography by Raul Garcia

Photography by Raul Garcia Photo 8 of 3CS modern homeView Photos

Photography by Raul Garcia

Photography by Raul Garcia Photo 9 of 3CS modern homeView Photos

Photography by Raul Garcia

Photography by Raul Garcia Photo 10 of 3CS modern homeView Photos

Photography by Raul Garcia

Photography by Raul Garcia Photo 11 of 3CS modern homeView Photos

Photography by Raul Garcia

Photography by Raul Garcia Photo 12 of 3CS modern homeView Photos

Photography by Raul Garcia

Photography by Raul Garcia Photo 13 of 3CS modern homeView Photos

Photography by Raul Garcia

Photography by Raul Garcia Photo 14 of 3CS modern homeView Photos

Photography by Raul Garcia

Photography by Raul Garcia Photo 15 of 3CS modern homeView Photos

Photography by Raul Garcia

Photography by Raul Garcia Photo 16 of 3CS modern homeView Photos

Photography by Raul Garcia

Photography by Raul Garcia Photo 17 of 3CS modern homeView Photos

Photography by Raul Garcia

Photography by Raul Garcia Photo 18 of 3CS modern homeView Photos

Photography by Raul Garcia

Photography by Raul Garcia Photo 19 of 3CS modern homeView Photos

Photography by Raul Garcia

Photography by Raul Garcia Photo 20 of 3CS modern homeView Photos

Photography by Raul Garcia

Credits

Posted By
@undefined
Architect
  • BOSS.architecture
Interior Design
  • BOSS.architecture and Jessica Doran Interiors
Landscape Design
  • ThreeSixtyDesign
Builder
  • Cadre General Contractors
Photographer
  • Raul Garcia