3 Walls in Fukuroi
3 Walls in Fukuroi is a minimalist architecture project located in Shizuoka, Japan, designed by Shuhei Goto Architects. The smaller of the two spaces born between the three walls is the main living area, and the larger the garden. In the large garden surrounded by a wall, a bathroom and balcony exist within. The spacing between the rectilinear volumes allow for both natural light and wind to pass through, uninhibited, throughout the internal structure.
Front facade
Courtyard
Bathroom
Dining room
Kitchen
Courtyard
Credits
Posted By
Architect
- Shuhei Goto Architects
Builder
- Tanaka Kawaguchi
Photographer
- Kenta Hasegawa
Overview
Location
Structure
House (Single Residence)
Style
Modern
Year
2016
Square Feet
850
Lot Size
2824
