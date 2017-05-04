3 Walls in Fukuroi is a minimalist architecture project located in Shizuoka, Japan, designed by Shuhei Goto Architects. The smaller of the two spaces born between the three walls is the main living area, and the larger the garden. In the large garden surrounded by a wall, a bathroom and balcony exist within. The spacing between the rectilinear volumes allow for both natural light and wind to pass through, uninhibited, throughout the internal structure.