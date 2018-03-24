

This residence is designed for Rasheed Chakkala a young industrialist from Kerala, India.

The premise for choosing to situate the building amidst the trees was to preserve the existing teak trees while enjoying the natural setting in close proximity to the habitable areas.

The 3500 Sq.Ft structure is conceived as an assembly of two fairly rectangular blocks which embraces the ideal of minimal and efficient design. Each cuboid holds different uses within the program, producing a double height space between both cores. The challenge was to create a comfortable inside combined with the openness to the atmosphere.

The green cube, adjacent to the main entrance, living area and dining area, is intentionally left frame less so that a connection to the exterior is achieved without cropping the view. The openings throughout the residence bring an enhanced sense of openness inside; they unfold to the changing views of the outdoors when moving around horizontally and vertically. The main desire is to catch the view of the existing three teak trees.

Within this setting, the predominantly hard and monolithic slate cladded facade design creates a deliberate experiential counterpoint. The minimal landscape also becomes part of this setting, especially at the ground-plane level where, large openings frame the open space expanse.

The materials and finishes in the project are mainly from the area.

The compartmentalized pavements in the exterior are in sync with the stone cladded facade. The kotah stone flooring with circular marble inserts; is aimed at a subtle blend of colors without much confusion – hereby not increasing the cost as well as providing a rustic appearance.

In order to experience the space quality, the interiors are done with a few subtle elements, featuring hanging lights of German make and a kitchen from Nolte.

The private spaces are of lesser volumes as compared to the living and social spaces. The openings are treated such that only spaces that require ventilation have a window, otherwise fixed glass is provided – too many windows are unnecessary and fixed glass reduces cost. A water body is tucked in between the living space and the family space, giving a view to the social area as well as the family area.

To summate, the monolithic outer appearance contradicts the interiors spaces with an expanse of full-height openings. The structure is surrounded by a curtain of light and plants; double height spaces and great views are the major traits of the house.

Basic Information :

1) Project Area: 3500 Sq.Ft in an 18 cents plot.

2) Firm: Thought parallels architecture

3) Designers : Ar. Nikhil Mohan and Shabna Nikhil

4) Project completion Year: 2018

5) Project Budget: Rs. 90 lakhs (construction cost only) 140,000 $ approx.

6) Project Duration: 2 years

7) Structural Engineer: Design Spectrum, Calicut, Kerala, India.

8) Photographs: Ashique Muhammad K

