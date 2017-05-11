Experience extraordinary, modern living in Sedona, AZ. Bordering the Coconino National Forest, this property is comprised of two structures — a 2,817-square-foot main residence and a 3,060-square-foot studio space that can serves as a guest house or workshop. Both living spaces are passive solar and eco-friendly, offering abundant natural light. With red rock views, luxury features and ample space, this inspiring space awaits the right owner!

Ed Pennington and Jeanette Sauer of Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty hold the $ 1.949-million listing.