Originally conceived by the homeowners as a guesthouse, the 2,000-square-foot home has a central public space for living, cooking, and dining, bookended by two master suites. Sited in a park-like setting next to the main home, the plan incorporates aging-in-place details like curbless showers and modularized cabinetry to accommodate guests of all ages and physical ability, while suggesting nothing more to the eye than clean modern design.

A classically modern pavilion, this two-suite guest house sits in a forested setting and recalls classic case study homes of the 20th century. The house turns a solid face to the north, the street side, providing privacy while opening the south face to an over-sized stone patio and connecting to the natural landscape. The patio is a transitional outdoor room between the tempered space and the garden beyond. The home’s planar forms and massing mirror the surroundings, while the material palette is a contrast of crisp lines and textured surfaces weaving modern space a with timeless quality. Additional accessible features include easily operated doors, lighting controls, and appliances.

The hybrid post and beam/framed structure is clad in native stone, vertical board and batten beetle-kill pine, and cementitious plaster. The envelope is super-insulated, sited to shield from prevailing wind and weather and oriented to maximize passive-solar heating.