Situated on a triple-lot in Boulder’s Newlands neighborhood, this 3200 SF home was designed for a young couple looking to start a family and develop a property well-positioned for future resale in the Boulder real estate market. Our challenge was to preserve as much of the yard as possible while creating a 4BR, 3.5BA home that grouped master suite and kids’ bedrooms on a single floor, and accommodated a private guest suite, ample living areas, open kitchen, and detached garage with small studio space above.

The gabled-roof design and divided light windows nod to the vernacular of adjacent properties while charred and stained cypress siding offers a distinctly contemporary tone. A long, horizontal volume stretches across the front perimeter of the property, concealing the large outdoor space behind. The design relies on standard wood framing to optimize budget without compromising form, and allows owners ample room to both grow their family and enjoy a fluid connection between indoor and outdoor areas.