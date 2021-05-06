How to Work With an Architect

Deciding to build or remodel a home can be a nerve-wracking experience. Hiring a licensed architect can make the process run a whole lot smoother. Architects are highly skilled, professionally-trained individuals whose job it is to guide you through the design, planning, and construction process. It’s also important to note that some jurisdictions require a licensed architect in order to obtain building permits. So, be sure to check with your local permitting office to determine whether or not this is the case for you.