Zsolt Hlinka / Urban Symmetry

Budapest-based photographer Zsolt Hlinka captured a series of symmetrical buildings on the banks of the River Danube in Urban Symmetry. By removing the surroundings Hlinka emphasizes the uniform proportions. If you get a closer view of the photographs, you may discover that none of the pictures show the building in its full form, but only its reflected part. After all, these fictitious buildings coming into existence perfectly grab and condense their original character into themselves, as if you could see human faces and different personalities on the building portraits.