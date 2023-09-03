SubscribeSign In
c
Collection by Cate baril

Yard

View 4 Photos
In another section of the yard, Cooper added varying-sized circular cement stepping stones, which lead toward an elevated planter filled with California-native plants.
In another section of the yard, Cooper added varying-sized circular cement stepping stones, which lead toward an elevated planter filled with California-native plants.
A perfectly groomed backyard lawn with a paver patio.
A perfectly groomed backyard lawn with a paver patio.
The outdoor space includes a fire pit.
The outdoor space includes a fire pit.