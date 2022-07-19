Dwell House
NEW
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandinavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Guides
ADUs
Furnishings & Finishes
Gardening & Plants
Kitchen & Bath
Mortgages & Budgets
Prefab
Pros & Project Management
Sustainability
Tech & Automation
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Subscribe
Sign In
b
Collection by
Ben Downey
WRIGHT LIKE
View
6
Photos
Inside, Wright's influence continues with details such as the central hearth and stone fireplace,
A skylight above the fireplace casts sunlight onto the stacked stone fireplace. A raised dining area is located to the right, while a playroom and the kitchen can be accessed from the left.
A large, cantilevered balcony wraps around the living area and provides ample outdoor space for entertaining, as well as sunset views over the five-acre plot and an adjacent town park.
Stepping stones lead over a koi carp pool, past a waterfall, and through a Japanese garden to the front door.
An aerial view provides a better perspective of the garden plan in relationship to the structure.
Share