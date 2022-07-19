SubscribeSign In
b
Collection by Ben Downey

WRIGHT LIKE

View 6 Photos
Inside, Wright's influence continues with details such as the central hearth and stone fireplace,
Inside, Wright's influence continues with details such as the central hearth and stone fireplace,
A skylight above the fireplace casts sunlight onto the stacked stone fireplace. A raised dining area is located to the right, while a playroom and the kitchen can be accessed from the left.
A skylight above the fireplace casts sunlight onto the stacked stone fireplace. A raised dining area is located to the right, while a playroom and the kitchen can be accessed from the left.
A large, cantilevered balcony wraps around the living area and provides ample outdoor space for entertaining, as well as sunset views over the five-acre plot and an adjacent town park.
A large, cantilevered balcony wraps around the living area and provides ample outdoor space for entertaining, as well as sunset views over the five-acre plot and an adjacent town park.
Stepping stones lead over a koi carp pool, past a waterfall, and through a Japanese garden to the front door.
Stepping stones lead over a koi carp pool, past a waterfall, and through a Japanese garden to the front door.
An aerial view provides a better perspective of the garden plan in relationship to the structure.
An aerial view provides a better perspective of the garden plan in relationship to the structure.