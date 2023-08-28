SubscribeSign In
j
Collection by Jennifer Gilomen

Workshop

View 18 Photos
High-quality birch plywood lines the interior of this sharply angular and minimalist backyard office.
High-quality birch plywood lines the interior of this sharply angular and minimalist backyard office.
The clients love the community atmosphere of Stoke Newington and wanted to extend their existing home rather than move. The lead architect for the project, George Bradley, lives on the same housing estate and can see the property from his window.
The clients love the community atmosphere of Stoke Newington and wanted to extend their existing home rather than move. The lead architect for the project, George Bradley, lives on the same housing estate and can see the property from his window.
On the main floor of the second-story apartment, rustic oak flooring is paired with fir cladding, which unfolds into the staircase and walls of the “wood box” that contains the mezzanine level.
On the main floor of the second-story apartment, rustic oak flooring is paired with fir cladding, which unfolds into the staircase and walls of the “wood box” that contains the mezzanine level.
Defined by an abundance of warm timber accents and an overall sense of intrigue, the aptly named Pine Flat residence by architecture firm A6A resides inconspicuously on the top floor of a 19th-century building. Inside, platforms, partitions, doors, and storage stitched together by plywood installations contrast the white, loft-style ceiling. Adding to the apartment’s congenial feel are heightened windows on the west side, which bathe the space in natural light while also offering views.
Defined by an abundance of warm timber accents and an overall sense of intrigue, the aptly named Pine Flat residence by architecture firm A6A resides inconspicuously on the top floor of a 19th-century building. Inside, platforms, partitions, doors, and storage stitched together by plywood installations contrast the white, loft-style ceiling. Adding to the apartment’s congenial feel are heightened windows on the west side, which bathe the space in natural light while also offering views.
While the back part of the house originally housed the bathroom and laundry rooms, all but making the adjacent garden inaccessible, the new design places the living and dining spaces in this area to maximize natural light. Commonly available materials are used throughout the home, such as plywood and the industrial tresses that criss-cross the open-plan living area.
While the back part of the house originally housed the bathroom and laundry rooms, all but making the adjacent garden inaccessible, the new design places the living and dining spaces in this area to maximize natural light. Commonly available materials are used throughout the home, such as plywood and the industrial tresses that criss-cross the open-plan living area.
Plywood lines the attic guestroom of Mattie Iverson’s revamped Tudor home in the Queen Anne section of Seattle. The floor lamp is by Frandsen and the duvet is from Pottery Barn. The similarly colored bed frame lends a sense of serene continuity, and appears to float in the stripped-down space.
Plywood lines the attic guestroom of Mattie Iverson’s revamped Tudor home in the Queen Anne section of Seattle. The floor lamp is by Frandsen and the duvet is from Pottery Barn. The similarly colored bed frame lends a sense of serene continuity, and appears to float in the stripped-down space.
A view of the kitchen with the panels closed.
A view of the kitchen with the panels closed.
The couch was purchased from Rove Concepts and the dining room furniture was sourced from various flea markets and trade shows.
The couch was purchased from Rove Concepts and the dining room furniture was sourced from various flea markets and trade shows.
The cabin’s original raw wood was replaced with plywood throughout.
The cabin’s original raw wood was replaced with plywood throughout.
The children’s bedroom features access to the refinished outdoor deck
The children’s bedroom features access to the refinished outdoor deck
The custom cabinetry for the bathroom is made of laminated pine board with a water-base finish that's resistant to color change and similar to what you see in the rest of the house as we wanted to create a consistent story,
The custom cabinetry for the bathroom is made of laminated pine board with a water-base finish that's resistant to color change and similar to what you see in the rest of the house as we wanted to create a consistent story,
Hidden cabinetry in the main-floor bedroom's pine plywood walls provides more storage while preserving floor space.
Hidden cabinetry in the main-floor bedroom's pine plywood walls provides more storage while preserving floor space.
Another large window in the main-floor bedroom facilitates more sunlight for the interior. "We love natural light,
Another large window in the main-floor bedroom facilitates more sunlight for the interior. "We love natural light,
An expansive picture window frames the natural surround in the living room, where a built-in sofa and bench provide perches for soaking in views and sunlight.
An expansive picture window frames the natural surround in the living room, where a built-in sofa and bench provide perches for soaking in views and sunlight.
Open shelving in the kitchen
Open shelving in the kitchen
The interior of the micro cabin is finished with pine plywood walls, ceiling, and floors that lend pattern and an organic quality. Stainless steel cabinetry, counters, and appliances in the kitchen offer a more industrial quality that balances the materiality of the wood.
The interior of the micro cabin is finished with pine plywood walls, ceiling, and floors that lend pattern and an organic quality. Stainless steel cabinetry, counters, and appliances in the kitchen offer a more industrial quality that balances the materiality of the wood.
A loft-style sleeping area above the kitchen is outfitted with a skylight that allows sunlight to stream in and help warm the tiny home. Hidden drawers in the toe-kick area add storage in the kitchen, where there's also a built-in wine rack and a dual-purpose pantry that doubles as an access ladder for the loft.
A loft-style sleeping area above the kitchen is outfitted with a skylight that allows sunlight to stream in and help warm the tiny home. Hidden drawers in the toe-kick area add storage in the kitchen, where there's also a built-in wine rack and a dual-purpose pantry that doubles as an access ladder for the loft.