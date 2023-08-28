Workshop
Defined by an abundance of warm timber accents and an overall sense of intrigue, the aptly named Pine Flat residence by architecture firm A6A resides inconspicuously on the top floor of a 19th-century building. Inside, platforms, partitions, doors, and storage stitched together by plywood installations contrast the white, loft-style ceiling. Adding to the apartment’s congenial feel are heightened windows on the west side, which bathe the space in natural light while also offering views.
While the back part of the house originally housed the bathroom and laundry rooms, all but making the adjacent garden inaccessible, the new design places the living and dining spaces in this area to maximize natural light. Commonly available materials are used throughout the home, such as plywood and the industrial tresses that criss-cross the open-plan living area.
A loft-style sleeping area above the kitchen is outfitted with a skylight that allows sunlight to stream in and help warm the tiny home. Hidden drawers in the toe-kick area add storage in the kitchen, where there's also a built-in wine rack and a dual-purpose pantry that doubles as an access ladder for the loft.