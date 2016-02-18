Large vacation homes have become almost the standard in this affluent Northern European country in later years, in contrast to the small and quite simple ones that were built by previous generations. The bigger, the better, seems to have been the mantra. But is that really true? When Oslo-based architect Marianne Borge was approached in 2004 by a client who wanted an actual cabin rather than a second home, she was instantly inspired by the challenge of working on a smaller scale.