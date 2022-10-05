Doug’s mother, Julie, visits with Melissa, Doug, their daughter Simms, and Birdie the dog.
The kitchen features Ikea cabinets, soapstone countertops, and steel backsplash. The oak panel doors conceal additional storage and mechanicals.
The 1,922-square-foot home was built on a double-wide lot that the owners purchased and subdivided with another couple.
All of the furnishings in the home were sourced by the Brunsons, and many are vintage midcentury designs, including a green Bertoia diamond chair and a vintage Florence Knoll couch. The wall-hanging is a vintage Stan Bitters screen, and the lamp is vintage David Cressey.