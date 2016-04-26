Windsor Bench

Exaggerated proportions, unexpected curves, and matte lacquer finish give this Early American form an updated, sophisticated charm.

Bench can be used in the entry way or in the dining room and can seat 2-3 persons comfortably. Constructed of solid pine and maple, the bench features hand carved seat and crest. All turnings are hand lathed and legs are set with traditional through tenon joinery for increased stability.

54"L x 19.5"D x 31"H

78"L x 19.5"D x 31"H

Seat height: 18"