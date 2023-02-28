SubscribeSign In
The kitchen window looks out to stairs that lead up to a small roof terrace. The kitchen faucet is byDornbracht. The recessed lighting is by Guzzini.
The sloping mono-pitch roof supports the views
Herman Miller’s National Design Center in Atlanta achieved a LEED Gold rating for commercial interiors. Designed by Krueck+Sexton Architects, the space is one of the most sustainable of Herman Miller’s facilities, all of which are intended to meet or surpass the criteria for LEED Silver. The green elements of the 15,000-square-foot showroom are the same features that make it a pleasant place to work: sunlight through clerestory and full-height windows, high rafters made of natural wood, and glass walls that emphasize transparency in the workplace.
Clerestory windows draw light into this sizable powder room. For splash durability, textured limestone runs behind a custom vanity designed to look like a piece of furniture. The Village at Seven Desert Mountain—Scottsdale Architecture: Drewett Works Builder: Cullum Homes Interiors: Ownby Design Landscape: Greey | Pickett Photographer: Dino Tonn https://www.drewettworks.com/the-model-home-at-village-at-seven-desert-mountain/
The home seamlessly integrates a floating cedar tongue and groove roof with large sheltering overhangs, clerestory windows, and language of cedar slats for privacy screens and doors inside and out. The tops of these windows reveal the interior cedar clad and the up-swept soffits on the home’s exterior, creating a floating ceiling effect.
The restrained interior features a custom kitchen with dark cabinetry. Rappe designed it to receed into the space, allowing the views from the window and light streaming through the clerestory to steal the show. He wrapped the island in marble and selected Bosch appliances.
A historical look at the building's central auditorium circa 1915, when it was still a school. A trio of the original 'kinder-symphony' windows stand at the end, with corresponding clerestory windows along each side; other variations on the windows were scattered throughout.
Clerestory windows above built-in walnut cabinetry and a wall of glazing on the south side bring natural light into the kitchen, located at the heart of the living space. The kitchen countertop is Dekton Domoos.
Clerestory windows mark overhanging sections of the roof while emphasizing its butterfly shape. The dining area flows into a new kitchen, which features new lacquered cabinetry and an inset area for the cooktop. A door to the left provides access to the carport.
Clerestory windows pull in light and nature on all sides. Finishes flow freely from exterior to interior further blurring the line between outside and in.
The original wood-burning cinder block fireplace remains intact, while clerestory windows allow light to pass between the kitchen and living room.
Stained concrete in four-foot squares complements similarly sized sheets of plywood along the ceiling. Clerestory windows run throughout the home as does a board-and-batten-style pattern on the walls.
The kitchen wraps around the atrium-like courtyard. Clerestory windows and a continuous row of cabinetry provides strong horizontal elements to connect the kitchen and dining room.
Interior spaces are bathed in natural light provided by the combination of high ceilings and clerestory windows.
At the end of the hallway, the second bedroom is currently staged as a home office. A clerestory window follows the home’s sloping roofline.
Clerestory windows line the primary living spaces, enhancing the home's privacy while also providing ample natural light to flood inside.
The living area, where clerestories and the glass facade facilitate plenty of sunlight, accommodates a sectional sofa and a glass-topped coffee table.
The high ceiling accommodates a row of clerestory windows at the front of the house.
