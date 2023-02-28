Windows
Herman Miller’s National Design Center in Atlanta achieved a LEED Gold rating for commercial interiors. Designed by Krueck+Sexton Architects, the space is one of the most sustainable of Herman Miller’s facilities, all of which are intended to meet or surpass the criteria for LEED Silver. The green elements of the 15,000-square-foot showroom are the same features that make it a pleasant place to work: sunlight through clerestory and full-height windows, high rafters made of natural wood, and glass walls that emphasize transparency in the workplace.
Clerestory windows draw light into this sizable powder room. For splash durability, textured limestone runs behind a custom vanity designed to look like a piece of furniture. The Village at Seven Desert Mountain—Scottsdale Architecture: Drewett Works Builder: Cullum Homes Interiors: Ownby Design Landscape: Greey | Pickett Photographer: Dino Tonn www.drewettworks.com/the...
The home seamlessly integrates a floating cedar tongue and groove roof with large sheltering overhangs, clerestory windows, and language of cedar slats for privacy screens and doors inside and out. The tops of these windows reveal the interior cedar clad and the up-swept soffits on the home’s exterior, creating a floating ceiling effect.
