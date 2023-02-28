Herman Miller’s National Design Center in Atlanta achieved a LEED Gold rating for commercial interiors. Designed by Krueck+Sexton Architects, the space is one of the most sustainable of Herman Miller’s facilities, all of which are intended to meet or surpass the criteria for LEED Silver. The green elements of the 15,000-square-foot showroom are the same features that make it a pleasant place to work: sunlight through clerestory and full-height windows, high rafters made of natural wood, and glass walls that emphasize transparency in the workplace.