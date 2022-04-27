SubscribeSign In
The living room has a gray rug by Tai Ping Carpets, rust-colored B&amp;B Italia sofas, a pendant by David Weeks, and a frieze of butterflies by artist Kirk Maxon inspired by birds that flutter in the treetops outside Roberta’s balcony. Blinds, pocketed in the soffit above the doors, come down automatically when the sun is too bright.
In fall, the color of this backyard in Charlottesville, Virginia, changes daily with the foliage. Elizabeth Birdsall marvels how new outdoor spaces on her property, like a patio furnished with upholstered seating from Gloster, make enjoying the woods an easy experience: “It’s like comfortable camping, all the time.”
Berg floated a seating bench across a new kitchen window, which brings attention to the lowered sill placement.
In the kitchen, an SMA Sunny Beam solar monitor displays the number of kilowatts generated. Though the monitor doesn’t display real-time energy consumption, the family often operates in the negative. “It helps us understand what’s going on and seeing it reminds us to be energy-conscious,” David says.
A Dutch door at the entrance, with the grain of the exterior facade's darkened cedar visible just outside
“We designed and built a custom floating desk, just in time for the work-from-home, COVID lifestyle,” says Santa Ana. “Sylvia loves working from the second floor loft office,” where she looks out onto the landscape and a large Tipu tree.
Large windows and minimal furnishings in every bedroom help retain a tranquil, site-forward aesthetic.
The rear of the house features large windows that frame the backyard and an existing Japanese Maple tree. The dutch door allows the top panel to open giving access to light and air, while the bottom panel keeps pets and toddlers in check.
“Our favorite space in the home is the big picture window and custom bench in the family room, which looks out into the backyard,” says resident Fei Zhong. “It's where the kids spend most of their time doing art projects and eating snacks, and we love to spend time laying on the couch and looking out the window.”
Nestled amongst native Araucaria trees, the cabin and its three elevated decks were carefully sited so as not to disturb any existing trees, which are protected by Chilean law. "This area is the only place on the planet where the Araucaria pine grows,
“I knew it would be good,” says Trey of the primary bath, where sunlight washes the Tadelakt plaster in the tub and shower area. “I didn't know it would be this good.”
The expansive windows and door in the kitchen-and-living area frames views of the lush natural surround.
A playful mixture of antiques and mid-century furnishings adds personality to the white-box interior of a cottage.
The Rosy Mound Retreat is comprised of two intersecting volumes: a wood-clad main house and a living room wing.
“From anywhere in the house, you have a sense of the outdoors,” says Melonie, “and yet it’s very private.” Ikegami agrees. “The building was really about the landscape—it can dissolve into the background,” he says. In the master bedroom, Japanese Tansu chests from the couple’s previous home flank a Duxiana bed. The full-height windows and swing door are from Western Window Systems.
The slats on the window offer solar protection and privacy. “Before the slats were installed, it really felt like you were just living on the street,” says Vanbesien.
The bath in the ensuite is made of terrazzo.
Glassed-in corridors visually connect public spaces in the house while making the surrounding landscape feel like part of the design.
