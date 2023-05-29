SubscribeSign In
Window Walls

Removed from the urban bustle—though just 15 minutes from the center of the city—the Modern Houseboat offers a unique opportunity to experience a life on water, while taking in the beautiful natural surroundings that this part of the city has to offer.
Perched along the banks of the River Ouse near the historic English town of Lewes is a Cor-Ten steel house with a
Resident Richard Kim, who works as the head of design at electric car company Faraday Future, tested his know-how with the creation of his own Los Angeles home, a curvilinear structure clad in Cor-Ten steel and black-stained cedar.
Atop the carport is a Hopper table and shade by Extremis.
Light streams into the bedroom through walls of floor-to-ceiling glass. The windows are triple-glazed, creating a tight, eco-friendly seal.
Architect Bruce Bolander made the most of a limited footprint in a house he designed in a Malibu canyon. With the small bedroom unable to accommodate any "normal" size desk, the architect designed a very thin custom steel desk where resident Heidi Wright works. The floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors from Metal Window Corporation open the entire corner of the room up to the outdoors. “The mountains across the way are almost like another wall—they contain the space to the point that you feel like you’re in a much bigger space, that you’re part of the overall landscape,” says Bolander. Photo by J Bennett Fitts.
