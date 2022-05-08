SubscribeSign In
A more narrow window focuses the eye on tree trunks, creating an “abstracted view of the landscape,” says the firm.
The house was designed to minimally interfere with the hilltop vegetation, which is what attracted the family to the site.
Greenway Studio designed this home addition In Victoria, British Columbia, to blend in with an existing natural rock formation.
The rock outcropping in the backyard of this house in Victoria, British Columbia, influenced the design of the home’s addition.
Skylights throw pink and yellow tones across the 850-square-foot unit’s stepped ceilings. “With small spaces, we try to play with clerestory windows, skylights, and ceilings. It makes the architecture feel spacious, almost as though it’s levitating.”
This Toronto workspace designed by architect Anya Moryoussef features an 18-foot-long built-in floating desk with integrated storage.
The original owners made the shoji panels themselves, and John and Erik replaced the rice paper. “There’s something special about knowing the screens were made by hand,” Erik says.
The "bridge-like link element" that connects the original structure to the new extension also sits between the street-facing garden and a linear pool tucked behind.
After: The family displayed a vibrant collection of carnival glass found at a flea market on the wall to the left of the dining table. “There’s more,” Geoffrey explains, noting their luck. “That’s not all of it.” The grand dining table is actually Powell’s family table from childhood, Geoffrey says, with his childhood kitchen table placed in the middle. Vintage steelcase chairs surround, found on eBay. The chandelier is Gino Sarfatti for FLOS. “We believe it's vintage to the 1990’s,” Geoffrey says. All exterior walls are painted Benjamin Moore’s Bohemian Lace.
The 1969 summer house needed a gut remodel—so Carisa Salerno and Aaron Levin rebuilt it piece by piece: “In the end, we feel like we built a sculpture, not a house.”
The couple replaced all the windows with solid mahogany windows from Duratherm, a local Maine company.
The dining table was custom built from walnut by furniture maker John Lightfoot Greiner.
